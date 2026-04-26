logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Burst pipe floods Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, free motorcycle parking spots submerged

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
+1

A broken salt water pipe sent muddy water gushing onto Jaffe Road in Wan Chai on Sunday night, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through the flooded streets, with free motorcycle parking bays partially underwater.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 9pm on a section of Jaffe Road between Fleming Road and O'Brien Road. Yellowish water filled the area, with a row of motorcycles parked in free bays seeing their wheels partially submerged. Nearby buildings set up water barriers at their car park entrances as a precaution.

Water had stopped flowing by around 10pm, with repair crews working at the scene. The Water Supplies Department confirmed it received a report of a leak in a salt water supply pipe on O'Brien Road near the junction with Jaffe Road and had dispatched staff to follow up.

Wan Chai burst pipe flooding

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
6 women arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation
NEWS
10-03-2026 00:54 HKT
logo
Worker dies after falling into Victoria Harbour during mooring operation
NEWS
02-03-2026 22:13 HKT
Salt water pipe bursts near Tiu Keng Leng MTR station, causing flooding
NEWS
02-03-2026 00:48 HKT
logo
(Video) Water gushes from burst pipe at Lok Wah South Estate, over 200 homes without supply
NEWS
18-02-2026 00:35 HKT
Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper
NEWS
05-02-2026 04:09 HKT
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
NEWS
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
NEWS
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
logo
(Video) Elderly woman wielding cutter knife subdued by police in Wan Chai
NEWS
21-11-2025 01:02 HKT
7 mainland women arrested in Wan Chai vice raid
NEWS
19-11-2025 23:37 HKT
Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock Properties' sales exceed 1,000 homes in 2025
PROPERTY
31-08-2025 18:04 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
13 hours ago
Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Who is Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.