Burst pipe floods Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, free motorcycle parking spots submerged

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A broken salt water pipe sent muddy water gushing onto Jaffe Road in Wan Chai on Sunday night, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through the flooded streets, with free motorcycle parking bays partially underwater.

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The incident occurred around 9pm on a section of Jaffe Road between Fleming Road and O'Brien Road. Yellowish water filled the area, with a row of motorcycles parked in free bays seeing their wheels partially submerged. Nearby buildings set up water barriers at their car park entrances as a precaution.

Water had stopped flowing by around 10pm, with repair crews working at the scene. The Water Supplies Department confirmed it received a report of a leak in a salt water supply pipe on O'Brien Road near the junction with Jaffe Road and had dispatched staff to follow up.