88 Gloucester Road commercial building in Wan Chai up for tender, worth $1.2 bln

A commercial property located at 88 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, was put on sale by public tender, with a market valuation at HK$1.2 billion, or HK$11,180 per square foot.

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The 22-storey building has a total gross area of around 104,158 sq ft, featuring three-sided street frontage that offers exceptionally high visibility and strong branding value.

CBRE is the exclusive sale agent for the tender, which will be closed at 12 pm, June 25.