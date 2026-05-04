88 Gloucester Road commercial building in Wan Chai up for tender, worth $1.2 bln

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In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million
27-04-2026 16:54 HKT
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai to tender big units after long holiday
02-04-2026 16:05 HKT