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PROPERTY

88 Gloucester Road commercial building in Wan Chai up for tender, worth $1.2 bln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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88 Gloucester Road
88 Gloucester Road

A commercial property located at 88 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, was put on sale by public tender, with a market valuation at HK$1.2 billion, or HK$11,180 per square foot. 

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The 22-storey building has a total gross area of around 104,158 sq ft, featuring three-sided street frontage that offers exceptionally high visibility and strong branding value.

CBRE is the exclusive sale agent for the tender, which will be closed at 12 pm, June 25.

88 Gloucester RoadtenderWan Chai

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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