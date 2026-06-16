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Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 10 women during an anti-vice operation in Wan Chai on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

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Officers from the Wan Chai district special duty squad and the Immigration Department task force raided multiple units on Lockhart Road, Hennessy Road, Foo Ming Street and Queen's Road East under Operation TIGERTAIL.

Two foreign women aged 30 and 44, and eight mainland Chinese women aged between 21 and 47 were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay.

All are being detained for investigation and will be handed over to relevant departments for follow-up.

Wan Chai vice operation arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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