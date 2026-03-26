Cathay raises fuel surcharges twice in one month

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Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge
25-03-2026 19:22 HKT
Asia looks to COVID-era playbook to tackle fuel crisis
25-03-2026 18:43 HKT
China curbs fuel price hike, limits increase to about half of expected
23-03-2026 15:56 HKT
Public divided over new fuel price transparency measures
22-03-2026 19:47 HKT
China's fuel export ban to further tighten Asia supply
17-03-2026 22:14 HKT
Illegal fuel station busted in To Kwa Wan shop amid rising cases
12-03-2026 20:37 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
25-03-2026 20:49 HKT