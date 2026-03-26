Cathay raises fuel surcharges twice in one month

Cathay Pacific said it will raise passenger fuel surcharges by 34 percent starting April 1 and, in a notable shift, will begin reviewing the surcharge every two weeks instead of monthly.

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The airline described the change as temporary, stressing it will reassess the policy once Middle East tensions ease.

Short-haul flights will carry a surcharge of HK$389, up by HK$99 from the current level, while medium- and long-haul flights will rise to HK$725 and HK$1,560, respectively.

Earlier this month, Cathay had already more than doubled its surcharge.