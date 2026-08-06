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FINANCE

Swire Pacific reports 43pc growth in interim underlying profit, dividend up 15pc

FINANCE
48 mins ago
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Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Swire Pacific (0019, 0087) reported a 43.22 percent year-on-year growth in underlying profit to HK$7.84 billion for the first six months of 2026, which excludes changes in the fair value of investment properties.

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The group attributed the increase mainly to residential trading profits and a strong first-half result from the Cathay group.

The conglomerate's net profit also surged 731 percent to HK$6.77 billion during the period.

It declared a first interim dividend of HK$1.5 per A share and 30 HK cents per B share, both up by 15 percent from the previous year.

Revenue rose 8.02 percent to HK$49.45 billion.

Its beverage business, Swire Coca-Cola, which operates one of the world's largest Coke bottlers, posted a 5.35 percent increase in attributable profit to HK$846 million, thanks to the improvement in results from the mainland, supported by stronger consumer demand and continued investment in emerging channels such as e-commerce.

In terms of the aviation division, the Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company reported an attributable profit of HK$653 million, up 9 percent, while Swire Pacific's share of the Cathay group's attributable profit climbed 72.1 percent to HK$2.83 billion.

Swire Pacificunderlying profitinterim resultCoca-ColaaviationCathay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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