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ESG

Sustainable Aviation Futures China Congress to kick off in Hong Kong on Sep 21, 22

ESG
1 hour ago
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SAF China Congress.
SAF China Congress.

Over 250 professionals and 50 expert speakers from across the global aviation and energy value chain will convene in Hong Kong for the Sustainable Aviation Futures China Congress from September 21 to 22, aiming to create momentum as China's sustainable aviation fuel market shifts towards scale.

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The congress, to be hosted at Cordis Hong Kong in Mongkok, will focus on SAF, eFuels, and feedstocks.

Over two days, leading industry speakers will examine the design of blend mandates, credit mechanisms, and fuel eligibility, alongside lessons from global policy. The event also covers building the next generation of clean hydrogen, carbon capture, and eFuels to bankable scalable supply.

SAF China Congress will also explore turning China and Hong Kong into a global trading hub with aligned standards and certification, contracting models, and buyer requirements that move fuel internationally.

Xu Chen, Standing Deputy Director of Guangdong Development & Reform Commission, and Eason Chen, Chief Operating Officer at SAF Center - Civil Aviation Authority of China, will deliver remarks on the first day.

Senior executives including Cathay's general manager of sustainability Grace Cheung Sing-yan and EcoCeres's co-chairman Alan Chan Ying-lung will present and join a panel discussion.

SAF China CongressSAFenergyChinaeFuelfeedstocksustainableaviationCathayEcoCere

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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