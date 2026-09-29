Hong Kong police have issued an alert over an emerging online shopping scam in which fraudsters impersonate customer service staff—citing victims' real names, purchase histories, and delivery addresses—to lure them into bogus refund schemes.

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In an advisory posted on their CyberDefender anti-scam social media page, police said the perpetrators appear to be exploiting personal records exposed in recent corporate data breaches to build credibility before instructing targets to click phishing links, submit sensitive details, or authorize fund transfers.

Officers urged consumers to monitor official breach notifications and independently verify unsolicited refund offers through companies' official customer service channels before taking any action.

To guard against account compromises, police advised residents to maintain unique, complex passwords for separate online services, enable two-factor authentication wherever possible, and never disclose banking credentials, credit card security codes, or one-time passcodes over the phone or on unverified websites.