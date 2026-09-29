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Retired woman falls victim to $2.9m online romance scam
29-09-2026 17:13 HKT
Physiotherapist loses $5m in ‘pretty assistant’ scam
29-06-2026 18:58 HKT
Man loses $47,000 on Carousell as ticket scams near 70 in a week
01-06-2026 13:57 HKT
Jackson Wang featured in Hong Kong anti-scam campaign
07-05-2026 15:27 HKT
Crypto romance scam costs HK woman over $2m as ‘online lover’ ghosted
13-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Property ad leads to $31m crypto romance scam
02-03-2026 18:41 HKT
Woman, 81, loses over $5m in online romance scam involving fake PLA soldier
20-10-2025 18:35 HKT
Watch out: 28 Hongkongers lose $650k in new WhatsApp scam wave
15-10-2025 18:02 HKT
Man loses $1.38m in delivery scam following Pinduoduo-SF Express split
17-07-2025 16:38 HKT