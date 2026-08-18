(Video) FEHD officer filmed smoking in stairwell, department launches probe

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FEHD officer caught smoking in uniform on duty, department launches probe
18-08-2026 01:01 HKT
FEHD closes Happy Valley pool over suspected fake lifeguard certificate
07-08-2026 01:07 HKT
New seepage procedure to speed up leaky ceiling inspections from July
17-06-2026 22:49 HKT
Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline
15-06-2026 00:47 HKT
FEHD prosecutes Kwun Tong fresh food shop over rodent infestation
05-06-2026 04:29 HKT
Tai Wai tops list as mosquito infestation rises in May: FEHD
20-05-2026 12:53 HKT
FEHD steps up inspections as raw oyster food poisoning cases rise
11-02-2026 02:08 HKT
FEHD targets illegal dumping with AI cameras at black spots
30-01-2026 07:01 HKT