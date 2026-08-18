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NEWS

(Video) FEHD officer filmed smoking in stairwell, department launches probe

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A female officer of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has been filmed smoking in a stairwell while in uniform, the second such incident in a month to surface online.

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Two videos, each about a minute long, showed the officer smoking alone in a stairwell and later chatting with a suspected outsourced cleaner while both were smoking.

The department confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident, which it said took place in mid-August, before the previous incident came to light. It said it would take appropriate action based on the results.

Staff are prohibited from smoking while in uniform or in public places. The department reiterated that it takes staff discipline and professionalism seriously, and issued a circular reminding all staff of the rules after the previous incident surfaced last month.

FEHD smoking disciplinary investigation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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