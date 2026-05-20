Tai Wai tops list as mosquito infestation rises in May: FEHD

Tai Wai recorded the highest First Phase Gravidtrap Index at 46 percent as the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) released the third batch of gravidtrap and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in May, covering 19 survey areas.

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According to the latest data, 14 survey areas registered a gravidtrap index higher than 10 percent. Among them, six areas exceeded the 20 percent threshold: Tai Wai, Ma Wan and Sham Tseng, Yau Tong and Cha Kwo Ling, Lam Tin and Sau Mau Ping, Ho Man Tin, and Wong Tai Sin West.

The department noted that, given the increased rainfall during the first half of May, the indexes are expected to rise further.

The FEHD stated that under the current response mechanism for chikungunya fever, mosquito control work is strengthened in areas where the gravidtrap index reaches between 10 percent and 20 percent. The department is collaborating with relevant government departments and stakeholders to identify high-infestation spots and execute intensive, targeted control measures.

Moreover, the FEHD has initiated three prosecutions against a construction site contractor, an estate management company, and a property management company following the discovery of mosquito breeding at a construction site, a public housing estate, and a private housing estate in the Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan districts.

The department also issued 16 statutory notices to venue management companies, contractors, and responsible parties across multiple districts, including Kowloon City, Kwun Tong, Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Yuen Long, requiring the clearance of stagnant water within a specified timeframe.

Additionally, a warning letter was issued to a school in the Wong Tai Sin District regarding potential mosquito problems.

The FEHD urged the public to remain vigilant and actively eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.