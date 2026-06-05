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NEWS

FEHD prosecutes Kwun Tong fresh food shop over rodent infestation

NEWS
23 mins ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has initiated prosecution against a fresh provision shop on Hip Wo Street in Kwun Tong after discovering rodent activity, floor stains, and cracks on ceilings and walls during an inspection on Wednesday, following a complaint about rodent sightings.

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A Notice of Elimination of Vermin has been issued requiring the person-in-charge to take necessary steps within a specified time frame. The shop has suspended business for thorough cleaning and strengthening of rodent control measures.

As of June 3, the FEHD has conducted about 91,500 inspections of licensed food premises across Hong Kong, including about 6,200 inspections of fresh provision shops. Five licensed fresh provision shops have been ordered to suspend business for 7 to 14 days after accumulating sufficient demerit points.

During the same period, the department issued 451 verbal warnings, 77 warning letters and initiated 527 prosecutions, including 173 verbal warnings, nine warning letters and 125 prosecutions against fresh provision shops.

The FEHD warned that operators must keep premises clean and properly maintained. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and three months imprisonment.

FEHD rodent infestation fresh provision shop

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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