FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution

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New seepage procedure to speed up leaky ceiling inspections from July
17-06-2026 22:49 HKT
Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline
15-06-2026 00:47 HKT
FEHD prosecutes Kwun Tong fresh food shop over rodent infestation
05-06-2026 04:29 HKT
Tai Wai tops list as mosquito infestation rises in May: FEHD
20-05-2026 12:53 HKT
Man and woman, both 42, found dead at homes in Mong Kok and Lai King
20-02-2026 03:49 HKT
FEHD steps up inspections as raw oyster food poisoning cases rise
11-02-2026 02:08 HKT
FEHD targets illegal dumping with AI cameras at black spots
30-01-2026 07:01 HKT
Woman robbed at knife-point by man posing as client in Mong Kok flat
26-01-2026 01:37 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
30-07-2026 16:57 HKT