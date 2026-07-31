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SOCIAL BUZZ

FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution

SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has issued a statutory notice to the management of Langham Place shopping mall in Mong Kok, requiring them to eliminate rodent conditions by August 6 or face prosecution, after a video showed a rat running along a handrail in the shopping centre.

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The FEHD conducted an inspection following the online footage and found signs of rodent activity, holes in false ceilings, and a licensed food premises with an improperly covered rubbish bin, creating food sources and hiding spots for rodents. Staff provided hygiene education and advice on rodent prevention measures.

The department issued a Notice of Elimination of Vermin under Section 47(1) of the Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance, requiring the property management to take necessary steps to remove conditions conducive to rodent infestation. A verbal warning was also issued to the food premises owner.

Over the past six months, the FEHD has issued 10 statutory notices in Mong Kok district and 122 fixed penalty notices for hygiene violations in the area.

FEHD Langham Place rodent infestation statutory notice Mong Kok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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