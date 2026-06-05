Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline

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FEHD prosecutes Kwun Tong fresh food shop over rodent infestation
05-06-2026 04:29 HKT
Tai Wai tops list as mosquito infestation rises in May: FEHD
20-05-2026 12:53 HKT
FEHD steps up inspections as raw oyster food poisoning cases rise
11-02-2026 02:08 HKT
FEHD targets illegal dumping with AI cameras at black spots
30-01-2026 07:01 HKT
FEHD cracks down on street obstructions with surprise inspections
14-07-2025 19:12 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT