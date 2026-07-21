A Castle Peak Road site applies for hotel use, offering 299 units

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Trump to return to hotel where potential assassination attempt was thwarted
26-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Police raid underground poker den in Cheung Sha Wan, 72 arrested
17-06-2026 01:53 HKT
Indonesian helper found dead in bathroom at Cheung Sha Wan estate
05-06-2026 04:12 HKT
Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, police say
03-06-2026 18:54 HKT
Australian developer says 'toxic' Trump hotel plan scrapped
13-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Electric car crashes into lamppost on Castle Peak Road, driver injured
12-05-2026 01:26 HKT
US hotel bookings lag far behind expectations ahead of World Cup
06-05-2026 12:17 HKT
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
05-05-2026 19:41 HKT