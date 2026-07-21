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PROPERTY

A Castle Peak Road site applies for hotel use, offering 299 units

PROPERTY
11 mins ago
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Asset Chain's (0616) site at 646-648A Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan has submitted an application to the Town Planning Board for hotel use, with a future goal of converting it to a student hostel.

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It also asked to relax the plot ratio to 14.4 times and planned to build a 30-storey hotel, offering 299 units.

The site measures 9,214 square feet, with a non-residential gross floor area of 132,000 sq ft.

This came as a wave of students rushing to the city significantly lifted the student housing demand in recent years. The SAR government has launched a scheme to encourage conversions of hotels and commercial buildings into student housing, with streamlined approvals and land-premium arrangements.

Castle Peak RoadCheung Sha Wanhotelstudent hostel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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