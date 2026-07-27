2 women arrested over unlicensed 'face-stepping' massage parlour in Cheung Sha Wan

Police arrested two local women, aged 26 and 37, in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday after raiding an unlicensed massage parlour that allegedly offered "face-stepping" services, authorities said.

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Officers from the Sham Shui Po district special duty squad raided an industrial building unit following intelligence and investigations. The parlour was suspected of offering "face-stepping" massage – using feet to massage clients' faces, chests and backs.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of operating and assisting in managing an unlicensed massage establishment. Police seized massage beds, pillows, carpets and towels.

Under the Massage Establishments Ordinance, premises providing full-body massage to clients of the opposite sex, or massage from shoulder to knee, require a licence. Exemptions apply for same-sex massage, or services limited to above the shoulder or below the knee.

Offenders face a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and six months imprisonment.