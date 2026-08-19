logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Five killed as part of village home in China's Sichuan collapses

CHINA
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Houses are seen at the foot of a mountain in Yaan, Sichuan province, China September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Houses are seen at the foot of a mountain in Yaan, Sichuan province, China September 9, 2020. Picture taken September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Five people were killed after a roof and a wall at a village home collapsed during a dinner party in China's southwestern Sichuan province from accumulated rainwater, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are the details of the incident:

  • The incident happened at a family's courtyard in Xinbao village in Changning County during a banquet hosted to celebrate their children's college entrance, CCTV said.

  • Excessive accumulation of rainwater had weighed on a temporary awning that was tightly secured to a wall, causing both structures to collapse.

  • Of the five dead, three died at the location and the other two at the hospital where 17 more who were injured received treatment.

  • It was unclear if there were children or youths among those killed or injured.

  • ​Sichuan ⁠province issued an alert for heavy rain earlier this week and warned about ​the ⁠risks of geological disasters.

Reuters

deathsvillage homeChinaSichuancollapse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
PBOC warns of 'Niu' stock frenzy as even 'The Odyssey' gets a bull-themed remake
FINANCE
35 mins ago
Zhuque-3 rocket by China’s private rocket firm LandSpace lifts off from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, August 19, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China's LandSpace lands rocket booster; joins SpaceX, Blue Origin with reusable tech
CHINA
2 hours ago
A staff member places a Unitree's R1 humanoid robot back in its seat at a Unitree store in Beijing, China, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Unitree crypto futures sees over 300pc upside from offer price, indicated valuation tops US$40b
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Christopher Hui (right), visited the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) and met with Vice Minister of the NFRA Xiao Yuanqi (left). ISD
China to allow insurers to invest in Hong Kong ETFs via Stock Connect: regulator
FINANCE
15 hours ago
A dog named Lucy, 4, smells a police robot dog aimed at helping enforce traffic laws for E-scooters, during its presentation to the media, in Malaga, southern Spain, March 19. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
How U.S. military funding propelled China's robot dogs
CHINA
18 hours ago
People watch humanoid robots dance at the Unitree booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Unitree swings to profit of 274m yuan in H1
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A visitor looks at humanoid robots displayed at the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences booth during the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's Lumos eyes fresh funding, potential listing as factory robot sales grow
CHINA
20 hours ago
China's State Councilor Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum on "International Order and Global Governance in the Post-COVID-19 Era", following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit South Korea from August 19-20
CHINA
22 hours ago
Drone view shows a farmer riding a tractor at a rice paddy field, as the government urged farmers to immediately replant their plots, responding to the erratic forces of weather for a possible prolonged dry spell linked to El Nino, in Cirebon regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
China forecasts strongest El Nino event as sea temperatures rise
CHINA
23 hours ago
The Chinese flag at Tiananmen Square flies at half-mast in memory of the late former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, who passed away last Wednesday, aged 97, in Beijing, China, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China lowers flag, tightens security for funeral of economic reformer Zhu Rongji
CHINA
18-08-2026 10:34 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.