Five killed as part of village home in China's Sichuan collapses

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Five people were killed after a roof and a wall at a village home collapsed during a dinner party in China's southwestern Sichuan province from accumulated rainwater, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Here are the details of the incident:
The incident happened at a family's courtyard in Xinbao village in Changning County during a banquet hosted to celebrate their children's college entrance, CCTV said.
Excessive accumulation of rainwater had weighed on a temporary awning that was tightly secured to a wall, causing both structures to collapse.
Of the five dead, three died at the location and the other two at the hospital where 17 more who were injured received treatment.
It was unclear if there were children or youths among those killed or injured.
Sichuan province issued an alert for heavy rain earlier this week and warned about the risks of geological disasters.
Reuters