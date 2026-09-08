logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Nepal glacier saw exceptional heat before collapse caused deadly floods: researcher

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP People recover their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP People recover their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.

The mountain section whose collapse triggered fatal floods in Nepal and China on August 26 had experienced unprecedented heat for the time of year, meteorological data analysed by a researcher shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Average temperatures on the mountain glacier at an altitude of 5,200 metres (17,060 feet) were estimated at around five degrees Celsius between August 21 and 26.

This is exceptionally high.

They had not exceeded 4.0C over the same period in more than 55 years of data recording, although no direct link to the collapse has so far been established.

This series of highly localised temperatures was reconstructed by Robert Rohde, chief scientist at the independent Berkeley Earth organisation in California.

At the site of the collapse, the average temperature recorded over that six-day period has risen by about 1.8C since the mid-20th century.

Without the additional heat brought by climate change, a comparable temperature pattern "would probably occur only once in a few thousand years", Rohde calculated for AFP.

The collapse came during the Langtang region's fourth-hottest summer on record, according to AFP's analysis of data from Europe's Copernicus observatory dating back to 1970.

 

- Tipping point -

 

"These hot conditions can also explain permafrost thaw and combined slope and glacier collapse," said French climatologist Valerie Masson-Delmotte.

Permafrost acts as ice cement, holding rock faces together. Its degradation makes them more unstable.

Satellite images also showed significant snowmelt in the days before the disaster, providing "a substantial source of liquid water that can infiltrate fractures in the mountain and facilitate landslides", said Etienne Berthier, a glaciologist at France's CNRS research agency.

Experts remain cautious, however, about the precise role played by the heatwave.

"It's not as straightforward as 'high temperature equals collapse,'" Kristen Cook, a geomorphologist at the Grenoble Alpes University in France, told AFP.

"If the temperature acted as a trigger, it seems that it needed to wait until the rock was right at the tipping point of collapse," she added.

Researchers are now examining the small movements observed in the mountain in the years before the collapse and their interaction with changes in temperature.

"Proving the rock near the fracture plane was significantly weakened as a result of meltwater and/or permafrost thaw" would be a "smoking gun" of climate change, according to Rhode of Berkeley Earth.

His temperature analysis used data from the Copernicus programme's ERA5 climate model and a network of 14 high-altitude weather stations located between nine and 140 kilometres (six and 87 miles) from the collapsed glacier.

AFP

Nepalglacierexceptional heatcollapsedeadly floods

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Members of the Nepal Army search and rescue team carry a survivor they rescued alive after he had been trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project following devastating floods and mudslides that struck the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS
Nepal rescue focused on workers trapped in three tunnels
WORLD
3 hours ago
Survivor Kabir Maharjan is carried by members of a search and rescue team after they rescued two people alive who had been trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli-3A Hydropower Project following devastating floods and mudslides that struck the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS
How two men survived nine days in a Nepal flood tunnel
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Army personnel are seen at a temporary relief camp in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 5, 2026.
Rescuers continue grim search for Nepal flood survivors
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:32 HKT
People stand in a queue as they wait to ride on a cage on a makeshift zip line to cross the Trishuli River from Koloni following deadly flash floods that damaged bridges and temporarily stranded residents, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal floods could cost insurers over $130 mln even before death, injury claims
WORLD
04-09-2026 19:26 HKT
A man takes pictures on a devastated area near the Trishuli River, following the deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Australia sends drone specialists to join Nepal search as 36 citizens missing
WORLD
04-09-2026 17:28 HKT
A survivor is carried by members of a search and rescue team after they rescued two people alive who had been trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli-3A Hydropower Project following devastating floods and mudslides that struck the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS.
Two people pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
WORLD
04-09-2026 16:25 HKT
People walk next to damaged buildings, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says
WORLD
04-09-2026 14:54 HKT
Rescue team members work to enter the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station as they search for survivors and retrieve bodies in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
How engineers in a WhatsApp group are guiding Nepal's flood rescue efforts
WORLD
04-09-2026 11:39 HKT
An aerial view shows Kerung (Gyirong) – Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
China shifts Zhangmu crossing point at Nepal border
CHINA
04-09-2026 10:51 HKT
Australian medical student, Sarada Viswanathan, looks at a screenshot of her partner's last known location in Nepal on app Life360, in Sydney, Australia, September 2, 2026, in this screengrab from a Reuters video. REUTERS/Cordelia Hsu
Partner of Australian missing in Nepal presses tech firms for access to data
WORLD
03-09-2026 17:35 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
23 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
8 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.