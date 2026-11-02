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NEWS

(Video) Driver arrested after police chase following HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint crash

NEWS
35 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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A driver was arrested in Tuen Mun on Monday after allegedly crashing through a checkpoint gate at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

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The incident began around 1am, when a car struck an outbound checkpoint gate on Shun Wan Road on the Hong Kong side of the bridge. The driver failed to stop and sped toward the urban area, prompting checkpoint staff to alert police.

Police launched an operation and set up roadblocks on major routes. After hours of tracking and intelligence gathering, officers located the suspect's car in Tuen Mun at approximately 11.08am.

Dashcam footage captured the moment police vehicles attempted to box in the car near the junction of Hoi Wing Road and Hoi Wong Road. The driver allegedly swerved to evade capture, making a sharp turn onto Hoi Wong Road.

Police eventually brought the car to a halt outside Siu Tsui Court on Hoi Wong Road, where the driver was arrested. Officers searched the vehicle but did not find any suspicious items.

Sources said the driver, a man in his 30s, is believed to have a history of psychiatric treatment. Police contacted the suspect's father, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, to assist with the investigation.

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridgemega bridgepursuitTuen Mun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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