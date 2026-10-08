Parents of Tuen Mun beer-carrying girl released on bail

The parents in the Tuen Mun case involving a 10-year-old girl filmed carrying two large bags of beer were released on bail after they were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse.

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The three children, including the 10-year-old girl, have been taken to hospital for medical examinations and remain hospitalized.

The parents, aged 38 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect. The case was handled by the New Territories North child abuse investigation unit.

The Social Welfare Department said it is very concerned and has contacted the family. Social workers will hold a multi-disciplinary meeting to assess the children's and family's needs and draw up a follow-up plan based on the children's health and development and the family's caring capacity.

The girl's school said it is concerned about the video circulating on social media and stressed that student safety and well-being are always its top priority. It said it does not tolerate any act harming children's rights or well-being and is actively looking into the matter.

(Updated at 9.27pm)