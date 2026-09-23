Pack of stray dogs damages parked car in Tuen Mun

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Recurring main burst prompt calls for aging pipe replacement review
30-07-2026 14:00 HKT
MTRC launches tender for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
15-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Father, 75, arrested for stabbing son over stool dispute in Tuen Mun
17-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Grand Jete Phase 2 to tender five units next Monday
10-06-2026 16:13 HKT
Electric unicycle fire in Tuen Mun estate injures two, 80 evacuated
10-06-2026 06:51 HKT
Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees
13-05-2026 01:28 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT