Pack of stray dogs damages parked car in Tuen Mun

A pack of four stray dogs damaged a parked sedan in Tuen Mun early on Wednesday morning, tearing off part of its front bumper before police arrived at the scene.

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A 36-second video circulating online showed the white car parked in an alley near 18 Fu Shing Street being targeted by the animals. A yellow dog was filmed biting and forcefully pulling the front bumper, while another lunged onto the hood.

The person who filmed the footage posted the video online to alert the vehicle owner and called the police. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later, causing the dogs to flee.

The eyewitness later noted that a corner of the front bumper was completely torn off and the rear bumper was also suspected to have been damaged by the animals.

Police said they received a report from a female resident at 3.31am. Officers found scratches on the car body and damage to the front bumper.

The case has been classified as a stray animal incident, and police have contacted the owner to follow up.

The incident comes amid heightened public concern over stray dogs following two recent fatal dog attacks in the city.