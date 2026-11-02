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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx

HONG KONG RACING
50 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)

Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint after the Jockey Club granted her a visiting licence until January 31, just days after she made a winning comeback from a broken leg.

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Doyle, 30, scored aboard Oxford Circus on her first ride back at Southwell on Saturday, ending five months on the sidelines after a fall at Bath in May that cost her much of the British Flat season.

She rode five winners during a seven-week Hong Kong stint last winter. Her new licence begins on November 29 and she can accept race rides from December 2, ahead of the December 13 International Races at Sha Tin.

Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31.
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31.
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31.
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)
Hollie Doyle, right, will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31.

Saffie Osborne is the first of four other visiting jockeys due in the coming months. She begins on November 8 and stays until December 23, having become the first woman to win a British Classic aboard Highwayman in September's St Leger at Doncaster.

Four-time French champion Maxime Guyon and Irishman Rossa Ryan start on December 2. Guyon remains until February 8 and Ryan until February 28, although the latter will miss the December 26 meeting.

Irish champion Dylan Browne McMonagle returns on January 6 and stays until February 28.

Hollie DoyleHong Kong Jockey ClubHKJC杜苑欣騎師香港賽馬會香港賽馬jockeyHong Kong racinghorse racingHollie Doyle returns to Hong KongOxford CircusSouthwellMaxime GuyonRossa RyanDylan Browne McMonagle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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