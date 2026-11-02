Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx

Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint after the Jockey Club granted her a visiting licence until January 31, just days after she made a winning comeback from a broken leg.

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Doyle, 30, scored aboard Oxford Circus on her first ride back at Southwell on Saturday, ending five months on the sidelines after a fall at Bath in May that cost her much of the British Flat season.

She rode five winners during a seven-week Hong Kong stint last winter. Her new licence begins on November 29 and she can accept race rides from December 2, ahead of the December 13 International Races at Sha Tin.

Saffie Osborne is the first of four other visiting jockeys due in the coming months. She begins on November 8 and stays until December 23, having become the first woman to win a British Classic aboard Highwayman in September's St Leger at Doncaster.

Four-time French champion Maxime Guyon and Irishman Rossa Ryan start on December 2. Guyon remains until February 8 and Ryan until February 28, although the latter will miss the December 26 meeting.

Irish champion Dylan Browne McMonagle returns on January 6 and stays until February 28.