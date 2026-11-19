The murder trial of Abby Choi Tin-fung continued Thursday with testimony from her ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, who described his once-close relationship with the Choi family and detailed his business dealings and personal history.

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Taking the stand on the 41st day of the high-profile trial, Kwong recounted how he and Choi began dating as teenagers after meeting at Sear Rogers International School around 2008, when both of them were around 14 years old.

Kwong said he later moved into the Whampoa Garden flat where Choi lived with her mother, Cheung Yin-fa.

He described his relationship with Choi's family as harmonious and the "mother-and-son" bond he developed with Cheung. Kwong said he went so far as to learn Hainanese to better communicate with Choi’s family, achieving what he described as "basically 90 percent" fluency.

The pair married after Choi gave birth to their son in 2013, when Kwong was 18 and she was 19, with Kwong noting that the rent for their new flat was paid by his own mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung. Despite his marriage, Kwong said he remained close to his birth family, especially his mother.

Fled to mainland by speedboat

Kwong also told the court he committed theft in 2014, the year their daughter was born, saying he wanted to earn more money for the family and not because he was “desperate for money.”

He admitted fleeing to the mainland in August 2015 over the theft case, traveling by speedboat to avoid immigration checks.

With each private boat trip between Hong Kong and the mainland costing about HK$100,000, he said the journeys were affordable on his business income, including watch trading, and stressed he was not reliant on Choi's money.

Watch trading supported by Choi

Kwong said he earned more than HK$20 million in profit trading luxury watches, including Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Richard Mille timepieces.

He said he sold the timepieces to friends and close clients, confirming Choi would often pay for the watches first before he resold them for a profit. The watches he bought would then be resold to the customer through the shop, with payment going to Choi.

"Usually I'd ask Abby to give me the money exchange shop's account, transfer the principal and profit there, and she would collect the money in Hong Kong, or get Anthony Kwong Kong-kit to collect it," he said.

The court heard Kwong sourced luxury watches from a Richard Mille agent, had them sent to Macau and then brought to the mainland, before selling them to the watch shop.

He said he also did business in the mainland with Herman Ng Deng Hao, investing in three commercial property projects across three floors and earning profits of about HK$200,000 to HK$300,000.

Profit sharing with Choi

When asked how the proceeds were split, Kwong said he transferred all watch profits to Choi regularly. He said the restaurant business was losing about HK$10,000 to HK$20,000 a month.

Kwong said the three commercial office floors were registered in the names of Kwong Kau and Anthony Kwong, adding that he owned no property himself because he was a wanted man in the case.

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with murdering Choi. The trio have denied the charge of murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.