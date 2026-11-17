The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung has said he did not see his younger brother attack Choi’s head with a weapon inside the car, reiterating that he was too shocked to pull over or intervene.

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Anthony Kwong Kong-kit continued to testify at the High Court on Tuesday, the 39th day of the high-profile trial over the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old model.

During cross-examination, the prosecution said Kwong had driven past numerous places where he could have stopped safely, but failed to pull over to help Choi or stop his younger brother, Alex Kwong Kong-chi. Anthony Kwong acknowledged that he had not pulled the car over.

Alex Kwong Kong-chi

The prosecution noted that about 19 minutes passed between the attack, at around 2.44pm, and Anthony Kwong’s arrival at the Tai Mei Tuk car park, at around 3.03pm. The prosecution argued that he had sufficient time to recover from any initial shock.

Anthony Kwong disagreed and asked whether shock from such an incident could subside within a little over 10 minutes. He added that while others might recover faster, he could not.

Asked whether he had told Alex Kwong to stop the attack, Anthony Kwong said events unfolded too quickly and he was still terrified. In the chaos, he did not know what to do.

The prosecution also asked why Anthony Kwong had not asked his father, Kwong Kau, about Choi’s condition after his father got into the car at the car park to check on her. Anthony Kwong replied that he had left everything to his father, whom he regarded as his only source of support at the time.

The prosecution suggested that Anthony Kwong had failed to stop the car because they planned the murder together, and that they had met at the car park so Kwong Kau could assess whether Choi was dead. Anthony Kwong denied conspiring with them.

Anthony Kwong had earlier said that Alex Kwong was responsible for Choi’s death. The prosecution argued that if Alex Kwong had inflicted Choi’s injuries, his clothes would have been stained with blood. Kwong said he did not know whether Alex Kwong had caused the injuries, as he had not seen the assault or any blood on Alex’s clothes.

The prosecution also suggested that Alex Kwong had not got out of the car at the car park because he was covered in Choi’s blood. Kwong disagreed, saying Alex had been “crying uncontrollably, sweating all over and in tears” for 20 to 30 minutes after the incident and changed his clothes because of his distress.

Anthony Kwong, Alex Kwong, and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Both Kwong brothers pleaded guilty before the trial commenced in late September to preventing the lawful burial of a body. Kwong Kau entered a guilty plea to the same charge midway through the proceedings.