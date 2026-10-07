logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The defense told the High Court on Wednesday that Kwong Kau had objected to the proposed sale of a Kadoorie Hill flat but did not hit his former daughter-in-law, Abby Choi Tin-fung.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The issue arose on the 11th day of the murder trial as Choi’s mother, Cheung Yin-fa, continued to give evidence and was cross-examined by barrister Trevor Beel, who represents Choi’s former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit.

Beel put it to Cheung that Kwong Kau had merely disagreed with Choi over the proposed sale of the flat and had not lashed out at or hit her.

Cheung agreed that Kwong Kau had not hit her daughter during the confrontation in question, but said he had consistently behaved fiercely and had previously threatened violence and made death threats.

The property dispute forms a key part of the prosecution case. Prosecutors allege Kwong Kau became resentful after Choi sought to sell the HK$72 million Kadoorie Hill flat that she had bought but registered in his name. All three defendants deny murder.

Cheung also accepted the defense’s suggestion that Choi had sufficient funds to buy a property in Tuen Mun without first selling the Kadoorie Hill flat.

Asked why Choi did not simply purchase the Tuen Mun property, Cheung said her daughter wanted to “take back what was hers” following the dispute with Kwong Kau.

Cheung also told the court that she had lost trust in the Kwong family, recalling several months she spent with Choi’s former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi in mainland China during the pandemic.

She alleged that money provided to him by the Choi family had gone missing, an experience she said reinforced her desire to recover assets belonging to Choi that were held in Kwong Kau’s name.

Defense says Anthony Kwong temporarily filled in as driver

The cross-examination later turned to Anthony Kwong’s role as Choi’s driver in the months before her death.

Beel put it to Cheung that Anthony Kwong had only filled in temporarily for Choi’s previous driver for about three months, at Choi’s request.

Cheung rejected the suggestion, saying her daughter did not consider him suitable for the job and had complained about his driving.

She said Choi had told her that Anthony Kwong drove too fast and often started work late, which she believed posed a risk to her children.

Hearing twice adjourned over Whampoa Garden property issue

The hearing was adjourned twice on Wednesday morning while prosecutors and defense counsel dealt with issues concerning a Whampoa Garden property.

Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith told the nine-member jury that both sides needed time to address the matter.

The court had heard on Tuesday that Alex Kwong moved in with Choi and her mother at Whampoa Garden in 2008, before he and Choi later moved into a flat opposite after marrying.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, Beel questioned why the Kadoorie Hill flat had not been registered in Cheung’s name if the intention was to reduce stamp duty.

Cheung replied that a Whampoa Garden flat was already registered in her name.

The defense challenged that account, putting it to her that the property was registered under her husband’s name. Cheung disagreed, saying she and her husband jointly owned it.

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with murdering Choi. All three have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The brothers have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of Choi’s body, while Kwong Kau has denied that charge.

Abby Choi Tin-fungHigh Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Plaza Hollywood knife attack
NEWS
22-09-2026 13:49 HKT
High Court opens Abby Choi murder case amid heavy public interest
NEWS
21-09-2026 18:54 HKT
(File photo)
Court of Appeal rejects man's appeal over KK Park trafficking
NEWS
20-08-2026 18:32 HKT
Trial of Abby Choi murder case set to begin September 21
NEWS
27-01-2026 18:51 HKT
The Facebook, TikTok and YouTube app icons are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Australian teenagers ask High Court to block social media ban
WORLD
26-11-2025 16:54 HKT
‘Truth Is Like the Sun’: Judge quotes Elvis as High Court dismisses one-way permit case
NEWS
11-11-2025 16:42 HKT
PolyU rioters receive reduction in jail sentence from High Court
NEWS
05-11-2025 17:21 HKT
(file photo)
Former mother-in-law of murdered socialite Abby Choi convicted of obstructing justice
NEWS
30-09-2025 14:01 HKT
Kaisa Plaza, Beijing, in December 2021. Photo by REUTERS
High Court dismisses winding-up petition against Kaisa
FINANCE
22-09-2025 15:12 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
14 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.