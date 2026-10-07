Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat

The defense told the High Court on Wednesday that Kwong Kau had objected to the proposed sale of a Kadoorie Hill flat but did not hit his former daughter-in-law, Abby Choi Tin-fung.

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The issue arose on the 11th day of the murder trial as Choi’s mother, Cheung Yin-fa, continued to give evidence and was cross-examined by barrister Trevor Beel, who represents Choi’s former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit.

Beel put it to Cheung that Kwong Kau had merely disagreed with Choi over the proposed sale of the flat and had not lashed out at or hit her.

Cheung agreed that Kwong Kau had not hit her daughter during the confrontation in question, but said he had consistently behaved fiercely and had previously threatened violence and made death threats.

The property dispute forms a key part of the prosecution case. Prosecutors allege Kwong Kau became resentful after Choi sought to sell the HK$72 million Kadoorie Hill flat that she had bought but registered in his name. All three defendants deny murder.

Cheung also accepted the defense’s suggestion that Choi had sufficient funds to buy a property in Tuen Mun without first selling the Kadoorie Hill flat.

Asked why Choi did not simply purchase the Tuen Mun property, Cheung said her daughter wanted to “take back what was hers” following the dispute with Kwong Kau.

Cheung also told the court that she had lost trust in the Kwong family, recalling several months she spent with Choi’s former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi in mainland China during the pandemic.

She alleged that money provided to him by the Choi family had gone missing, an experience she said reinforced her desire to recover assets belonging to Choi that were held in Kwong Kau’s name.

Defense says Anthony Kwong temporarily filled in as driver

The cross-examination later turned to Anthony Kwong’s role as Choi’s driver in the months before her death.

Beel put it to Cheung that Anthony Kwong had only filled in temporarily for Choi’s previous driver for about three months, at Choi’s request.

Cheung rejected the suggestion, saying her daughter did not consider him suitable for the job and had complained about his driving.

She said Choi had told her that Anthony Kwong drove too fast and often started work late, which she believed posed a risk to her children.

Hearing twice adjourned over Whampoa Garden property issue

The hearing was adjourned twice on Wednesday morning while prosecutors and defense counsel dealt with issues concerning a Whampoa Garden property.

Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith told the nine-member jury that both sides needed time to address the matter.

The court had heard on Tuesday that Alex Kwong moved in with Choi and her mother at Whampoa Garden in 2008, before he and Choi later moved into a flat opposite after marrying.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, Beel questioned why the Kadoorie Hill flat had not been registered in Cheung’s name if the intention was to reduce stamp duty.

Cheung replied that a Whampoa Garden flat was already registered in her name.

The defense challenged that account, putting it to her that the property was registered under her husband’s name. Cheung disagreed, saying she and her husband jointly owned it.

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with murdering Choi. All three have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The brothers have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of Choi’s body, while Kwong Kau has denied that charge.