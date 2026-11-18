Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit said on Wednesday he will "actively" engage with other members at this week's meeting in China's Shenzhen, a potentially fraught event given high tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

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The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that include diplomatically isolated Taiwan.

Speaking at the airport before flying to Shenzhen, Stan Shih, founder of computer maker Acer, said Taiwan is an indispensable partner in global tech, the AI industry and supply chains.

"I will engage actively with the economies attending, share the rich experience and strengths Taiwan has accumulated on this issue, and show the international community Taiwan's strength and contributions," he said, adding the island was a "trustworthy" member of the Asia-Pacific region.

"Taiwan will go with a smile," Shih said.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy to avoid political problems, and they generally use the opportunity to speak to senior members of delegations from friendly countries such as the US and Japan.

TAIWAN CONCERNS

Ahead of the summit, Taiwan has repeatedly complained of Chinese efforts to "belittle" its attendance and has demanded written guarantees from Beijing that this will not happen.

"We handle the participation of the Taiwan region in APEC-related activities in accordance with the one-China principle, the relevant APEC memorandums of understanding, and established practice," Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters in Beijing later on Wednesday.

Lai said last week that Taiwan is taking part in the summit on an "equal basis".

US President Donald Trump is expected to have his third meeting of the year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, as well as a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chen declined to comment on whether the trilateral meeting would touch upon Taiwan.

"More and more Taiwan compatriots recognise that the sooner reunification is achieved, the better it is for Taiwan's development, and the better it is for Taiwan compatriots to live better lives," Chen said.

Xi last week said "reunification" with Taiwan was something that could not be stopped.

Taiwanese envoys have on occasion previously interacted with Xi at other APEC summits, though mostly that does not go beyond a polite handshake or a wave.

Shih was also Taiwan's envoy to the 2007 APEC summit in Australia.

Reuters