From nuclear weapons to artificial intelligence, world leaders will tackle a range of issues when they gather in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week.

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With all eyes on a crowning trilateral meeting between US, Chinese and Russian leaders on Thursday, AFP takes a look at the topics that may be discussed:

- Trade -

Trade tensions will loom over the economic leaders' meeting, held from Wednesday to Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has upended the global trade order by imposing wide-ranging tariffs on many countries, which China has met head-on with counter-levies and threats to withhold crucial exports.

On the sidelines of last year's APEC summit in South Korea, Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a tenuous truce in their trade war, but it will expire in January.

"The key overriding goal is to prevent another round of aggressive destabilising tariffs and trade wars rather than to produce any single major milestone," Dylan Loh, from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU), told AFP.

The leaders' "priority" would be "keeping the truce alive", especially with another Trump-Xi meeting expected at the G20 summit in Miami in December, said Lizzi Lee, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI).

Countries like Canada will also be looking to broaden their trade partnerships -- including with China -- to reduce dependence on the United States.

- Ukraine -

China has confirmed that Xi, Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of APEC on Thursday for their first trilateral summit.

Beijing has said the three leaders will discuss "safeguarding world peace", but US officials say Trump is not expected to bring up Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv is concerned about being sidelined, with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saying a meeting between US, Chinese and Russian leaders would "only encourage Putin to continue this war".

Beijing, insisting it is a neutral party, has never denounced the Russian invasion, and has instead called for peace talks.

"Beijing will remain respectful of Russia's own aims in the war and balance that with growing calls from Europe to exert a little more influence in that regard," NTU's Loh said.

Putin would probably have the most to gain from the trilateral meeting, ASPI's Lee added.

"Just being at the table with Trump and Xi would elevate Russia's standing and potentially shift the conversation toward a broader great-power bargain over European security," she said.

- Nuclear weapons -

The Trump administration is keen to push for denuclearisation at the summit, having criticised China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal.

Analysts however, are sceptical that Trump, Putin and Xi can achieve a three-way deal to reduce arms.

"From Beijing's perspective, the starting point is fundamentally unequal," said Lee.

"The US and Russia have much larger arsenals, and China sees its own buildup as necessary for a credible deterrent."

Washington has repeatedly accused China of conducting secret nuclear tests and demands that Beijing be part of any future arms control treaty.

The lapse in February of New START -- the last treaty between top nuclear powers the United States and Russia -- presented the possibility of striking a "better agreement" including China, Washington said.

Beijing declined to join disarmament negotiations then.

Speculation has also been mounting of a potential meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the US president having made repeated overtures to Pyongyang for nuclear talks.

- Artificial intelligence -

Countries have called for stronger governance and regulation of AI, as worries grow about its potential for military use and the risks posed by rogue autonomous-agent tools.

China-US talks could build on the AI "communication channel" agreed when Trump and Xi met in Washington in September.

"The next step should be to agree on what constitutes a reportable incident, who has authority to communicate, how quickly notifications must occur and how information can be verified without disclosing sensitive capabilities," said Marina Zhang from the University of Technology Sydney.

Media reports have also suggested Xi, Putin and Trump may discuss the use of AI in nuclear weapons command systems.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and Xi had agreed in 2024 that any decision to use nuclear weapons should be controlled by humans, not by AI, the White House said.

"There's actually some common ground to build on," Lee told AFP.

"(The) question is whether they can move beyond a general statement... toward something more practical."

This would be a "much easier political sell" for Beijing than arms reductions, and "could give Trump something to announce without requiring anyone to compromise their nuclear posture", she said.

AFP