As the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is set to take place in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19, some local businesses have introduced flexible work arrangements and service adjustments.

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Yao Peitong, an employee at a Shenzhen robotics company, said the firm had followed government guidance during APEC week by allowing staff to take annual leave, work from home or travel to the office outside peak hours.

The office normally has 15 employees, but only four reported to work on Tuesday, she said.

Meanwhile, food delivery platform Meituan has introduced measures aimed at supporting visitors and easing pressure on delivery riders during the meeting.

Niu Dexu, head of Meituan’s delivery operations in Shenzhen, said the company had launched a bilingual food map in Chinese and English to help visitors explore local dining options.

Meituan manager Yuan Min said the company had also introduced 10 measures, effective from Monday through Friday, including waiving penalties for late deliveries across Shenzhen.

Riders will also not be held responsible when orders are canceled because of special circumstances or traffic restrictions in key areas. The measures are intended to reduce pressure on delivery workers, he said.

Meanwhile, the platform will limit the maximum number of simultaneous orders assigned to riders to two or three, depending on their experience and willingness to accept orders. Yuan said the adjustment was intended to protect riders’ earnings while improving road safety.

Sun Xingjie, a professor at the School of International Relations at Sun Yat-sen University, said the consistency of China’s economic policies and the predictability of its development prospects had made the country a source of stability amid global uncertainty.

He said China was at the forefront of a new wave of industrial transformation, adding that leaders and business executives visiting Shenzhen would be able to gain a closer understanding of the country’s development.

Sun said this year’s APEC agenda carried particular significance against the backdrop of current international tensions, with the Asia-Pacific remaining one of the world’s more stable and dynamic regions.

He added that China had proposed practical measures aligned with the region’s development needs and trends.

Sun said the policies outlined under the 15th Five-Year Plan would benefit not only China but also the wider Asia-Pacific region.