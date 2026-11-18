Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged support for what he called "free and open trade" without investment barriers in an opening speech at an Asia-Pacific summit where he was due to meet his US and Russian counterparts.

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Xi's remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia which could further complicate its fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate.

"We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core,support free and open trade and investment,maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains," Xi told an audience of business executives, after posing a series of rhetorical questions on how the Asia Pacific should respond to a changing world.

Western trade partners have criticised China for running annual trade surpluses in excess of US$1 trillion through policies that support its manufacturing sector at the expense of its consumers.

Beijing says its growth model is appropriate for an economy still catching up with the world's richest, but Washington, Brussels and others are concerned about China's supply chain dominance providing the country with geopolitical leverage and say its policies threaten their industries and jobs.

Xi was at the opening of theAsia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEOs summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, ahead of a gathering of the member states' leaders in the evening.

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed overnight, after Ukraine destroyed the vitalKerch road bridgelinking Crimea to Russia in a major blow to his four-year-old war, while US President Donald Trump was due to arrive later on Wednesday after concluding meetings with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders in Manila.

The three leaders are set for high-stakes talks on Thursday on the Iran and Ukraine wars, with flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons also on the agenda.

Reuters



