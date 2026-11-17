Attention will focus this week on a summit of US, Chinese and Russian leaders set for the 21-member gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

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WHAT IS APEC?

Founded as an informal 12-member dialogue effort in 1989 in the Australian capital of Canberra, it has become the region's premier economic forum to foster ties on advancing growth, trade and investment.

Accounting for about 62% of global GDP and roughly half of global trade, the grouping of "member economies" rather than nations allows participation by Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

It does not include India, the world's most populous nation, however.

APEC operates on non-binding commitments reached strictly by consensus, with commitments undertaken on a voluntary basis.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is set for November 18 and 19, preceded by an annual summit of CEOs on November 17-18.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Leaders and representatives from APEC member economies are coming to Shenzhen this week ahead of the summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape were among several already in the city.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are yet to arrive, among leaders of other Asia-Pacific nations.

Taiwan has designated Stan Shih, founder of Acer, as its envoy.

WHAT TO WATCH AND KEY STICKING POINTS

Middle East Instability: The economic ripple effects of conflict, such as risks to energy security, trade flows, supply chains and inflation are major concerns expected to figure in talks.

Tripartite Dynamics: All eyes are on Thursday's summit of Chinese, Russian and US leaders, which China has hailed as one of "groundbreaking significance" in promoting world peace and stability. Beijing did not disclose any agenda details.

China is hesitant to engage in talks on nuclear disarmament, as it has fewer such weapons than the other two, analysts said.

The US and Russia will also be keen to discuss the Ukraine war, but not necessarily China, they said.

China-US Relations: A key focus to see if ties can stay stable. Both sides are falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce, analysts said. Rare earth supplies, artificial intelligence and tariffs are also likely to figure on the agenda, with US arms sales to Taiwan closely watched.

China's ties with Japan and the Philippines: Strains in Japan and China ties have persisted since Prime Minister Takaichi angered Beijing in November 2025 by suggesting that Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move against neighbouring Taiwan also threatened its territory.

China-Philippines relations will likewise be closely watched amid continuing tension in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea.

WHY SHENZHEN?

China is hosting the summit for the third time, after events in the commercial hub of Shanghai in 2001 and the capital, Beijing, in 2014.

Both domestic and international reasons govern the choice of Shenzhen, adjacent to the financial centre of Hong Kong, said Chim Lee, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

As part of China's Greater Bay Area home to Hong Kong and Macau, which Beijing seeks to establish as a global hub for technology and innovation, the city offers a platform to showcase China's vision for development and trade.

It also highlights Shenzhen's resilience to geopolitical turbulence, Lee added.

The city is the base of several leading Chinese auto and tech giants, such as BYD, Huawei and Tencent.

WHO ARE APEC'S MEMBERS?

These are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Reuters