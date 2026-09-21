High Court opens Abby Choi murder case amid heavy public interest

The High Court on Monday opened proceedings in the murder case of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, drawing heavy public interest as around 100 people attended or gathered to watch the hearing.

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Choi’s killing in 2023 drew widespread attention after her dismembered remains were found at a village house in Tai Po.

Appearing in court were Choi's ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, her ex-father-in-law, Kwong Kau, and her ex-brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit.

The three men are jointly charged with one count of murder, alleging that they killed Choi on February 21, 2023, at a ground-floor unit in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po.

They also face one count of preventing the lawful burial of a body between February 21 and 23, 2023.

The case is being heard in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.

The prosecution is represented by senior counsel Charlotte Draycott, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gary Leung Yuk-hang, Senior Public Prosecutor Human Lam Hiu-man and Public Prosecutor Herman Wan Pui-hin.

Kwong Kong-kit is represented by barrister Trevor Beel, Kwong Kau by Oliver Davies, and Kwong Kong-chi by Andrew Raffell.

Dressed in black and wearing face masks, the three defendants appeared calm as they listened to barristers' submissions through interpretation headsets.

The Judiciary arranged additional viewing areas for members of the public because of strong interest in the case.

No jury was selected on Monday, with the court first dealing with legal issues before the substantive trial begins.

The court also imposed reporting restrictions ahead of jury selection.

No part of the pre-jury hearing may be published until the trial concludes, in order to avoid prejudicing the proceedings.

A separate anonymity order prohibits the publication of any information that could identify Choi’s four children, including their names, identity card numbers, photographs or addresses.

Breaching either order could amount to contempt of court.

The case is expected to last about 45 days.