AS Watson Group is suspected of having suffered a cyberattack after a financially motivated extortion group leaked data allegedly taken from the company’s systems, according to a cybersecurity monitoring platform.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group, known as N0n, released a batch of data on Monday that it claimed originated from AS Watson Group.

The leaked material allegedly includes account-related data from 12 retail brands, 5.1 gigabytes of search indexes, 530,000 product catalog entries, 240,000 user query records and 15,000 real-time search requests.

The cybersecurity platform said the attack was believed to have taken place on Monday, with the hackers beginning to release the data the same day after their ransom demands were not met.

It said the volume and nature of the leaked material suggested the attackers may have gained access to internal search infrastructure or databases.

Such systems could contain sensitive information about customer search and browsing behavior, the platform added.

The platform urged companies to review access controls for internal search indexes and customer databases, while ensuring sensitive information is properly encrypted.