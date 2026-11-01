Macau gaming revenue declines 10pc in October despite Golden Week boost

Macau's gaming revenue in October fell 10 percent year-on-year to 21.68 billion Pataca (HK$21 billion) despite a Golden Week boost, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau.

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Gaming revenue has fallen for five consecutive months, while it rebounded 20 percent from September's 18 billion Pataca.

October visitor data will be released later this month.

Macau's gross gaming revenue totaled 208.8 billion Pataca in the first 10 months of the year, rising 1.6 percent from a year earlier, but still about 15 percent below the pre-pandemic level of 246.7 billion Pataca in 2019.

The monthly average stands at 20.88 billion Pataca in the first 10 months, outpacing the 19.67 billion Pataca monthly average required for the full year to reach the government's forecast of 236 billion Pataca.

Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said last month the government is analyzing whether the current shift is a phase driven by external headwinds including stock and property corrections in nearby markets, or if Macau's gaming tax revenue has reached a high level after the pandemic, adding that authorities are monitoring whether the trend may reverse and its potential fallout.

Frank Feng