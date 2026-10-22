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FINANCE

Sands China nine-month net income drops 14pc

FINANCE
55 mins ago
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A bus stops outside Sands Macau. REUTERS
A bus stops outside Sands Macau. REUTERS

Sands China (1928) posted a 14 percent drop year-on-year in net income to US$592 million (HK$4.6 billion) in the nine months ended September 30.

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Net revenue for the Macau gaming giant rose by 7.8 percent to US$5.8 billion. Adjusted property EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) decreased 6.5 percent to US$1.59 billion. 

For the third quarter this year, the net income dropped 30 percent to US$191 million, while net revenue rose by 1.4 percent to US$1.93 billion. Adjusted property EBITDA decreased 12 percent to US$529 million, dragged by softer high-end in both Singapore and Macau markets. 

Sands China’s growth in gaming revenues and volumes outperformed the Macau market overall. It will continue the reinvestment strategy in Macau, and reorient the portfolio there to address the most profitable segments, the company said. 

The renovation of The Venetian Macau started in March is progressing, and expected to finish by Chinese New Year 2028, along with new premium-focused gaming salons and related amenities, it added.

Shares fell 4.7 percent to HK$10.8 by 3:20 pm on Thursday.

 

Frank Feng

Sands ChinaMacaugaming

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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