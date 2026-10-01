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FINANCE

Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS
Visitors pose for photos outside the Grand Lisboa casino operated by SJM Holdings during Lunar New Year in Macau, China, January 24, 2023. REUTERS

Macau's gross gaming revenue fell in its fourth consecutive month of decline in September, official data showed on Thursday. 

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Gaming revenue fell 1.2 percent to 18.06 billion patacas (HK$17.5 billion) in the month, according to monthly data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

This was also below the market projection of a 2.2 percent rise for September. On a month-on-month basis, the figure slumped by 17.5 percent from August.

In the first nine months of the year, the accumulated gross gaming revenue still grew by 3.2 percent to 187.1 billion patacas.

 

MacaugamingrevenueSeptember

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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