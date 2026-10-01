Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September

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HK workers get 2.8pc pay rise but real wages lag behind inflation
24-09-2026 17:09 HKT
Countries move to ban social media for children
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Dell again lifts annual forecasts as AI demand powers record results
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Macau August gross gaming revenue down 1.2pc in third monthly decline
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China's Zhipu AI revenue quintuples in first half, loss narrows
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China's CXMT posts first-half profit after revenue surge
28-08-2026 22:49 HKT