Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September

Macau's gross gaming revenue fell in its fourth consecutive month of decline in September, official data showed on Thursday.

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Gaming revenue fell 1.2 percent to 18.06 billion patacas (HK$17.5 billion) in the month, according to monthly data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

This was also below the market projection of a 2.2 percent rise for September. On a month-on-month basis, the figure slumped by 17.5 percent from August.

In the first nine months of the year, the accumulated gross gaming revenue still grew by 3.2 percent to 187.1 billion patacas.