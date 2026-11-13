Night Recap - November 13, 2026

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Friendly banter to turns murder after victim left on Central street to die

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Police have upgraded a violent street brawl in Central to a murder investigation following the death of a 41-year-old Filipino private driver, as details emerged revealing that a casual dispute over alcohol tolerance while sheltering from the rain turned deadly.

Police investigate alleged classroom assault of 11-year-old pupil at Chai Wan primary school

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault of an 11-year-old Primary 6 boy at SKH Chai Wan St. Michael's Primary School, following a parental complaint detailing years of physical bullying by a classmate with special educational needs.

Hong Kong carriers maintain flights despite global Microsoft outage disruptions

Hong Kong's major passenger airlines confirmed that their flight schedules remained normal on November 13 following a widespread global disruption across Microsoft 365 cloud services, though carriers warned travelers of possible communication delays and back-office disruptions.

Abby Choi trial hears socialite remained intimate with ex-husband after divorce

The elder brother of Abby Choi Tin-fung's former husband testified at the High Court that there was no premeditated plot among the 3 male family members to harm the 28-year-old socialite, as the murder trial entered its 37th day.

Hong Kong athletes commended by John Lee after 41-medal haul at Asian Para Games

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu officiated at a commendation ceremony on the morning of November 13 at Ma On Shan Sports Centre, presenting certificates of commendation to Hong Kong medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games.

Business Today

Jensen Huang says ‘I don’t care’, losses over US$6 bln in wealth

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has given up defending himself, lost more than US$6 billion in wealth after Nvidia shares plunged, and will forfeit about US$108 million in unvested equity compensation, though the amount is only 0.08 percent of his US$138.4 billion fortune.

AI will create new jobs rather than large-scale unemployment: HKUST professor

The development of artificial intelligence will not cause large-scale unemployment despite profoundly shifting work patterns, but rather create numerous new jobs, maintained Jia Jiaya, Chair Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, on Friday at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026.

Hong Kong raises 2026 real GDP growth forecast to 4.8%, strong growth momentum in Q4

The government has raised its 2026 full-year real GDP growth forecast to 4.8 percent from the previous 3.5–4.5 percent range in the August review, noting that overall inflation should stay moderate as other price pressures are expected to remain largely contained.

SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports

SpaceX and Tesla are progressing in their merger negotiations, and a deal could be announced as early as December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan's finance minister vows action as yen breaches 160 threshold

Japan's government will respond appropriately to currency volatility, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday, renewing her warning as the yen briefly crossed the key 160 per dollar threshold.

World/China

Microsoft 365 global outage disrupts services across 74 countries as server failure crashes infrastructure

A massive global system outage struck Microsoft's cloud productivity suite on the morning of 13 November, crippling email, messaging, and artificial intelligence services across at least 74 countries and territories.

Huang exit and US scrutiny imperil $3 billion in Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia

Nvidia has said US export controls have effectively shut it out of China's AI data-centre market, but a Reuters review has identified more than $3 billion in Chinese computing projects built around the American chipmaker's restricted processors.

Five features of APEC to know about with Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend

Attention will focus next week on a summit of US, Chinese and Russian leaders set for the 21-member gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

Trump's AI task force met Thursday, discussed AI-powered cyberattacks

Members of US President Donald Trump's AI task force met on Thursday and discussed ways to encourage critical US sectors to report AI-powered cyberattacks, according to a Trump administration spokesperson.

Iranian women defy restrictions to embrace clothing freedom

At her shop in central Tehran, Pariya Senyari sells crop tops and short skirts many Iranian women now wear in public, but still keeps long coats in the window to avoid trouble with the authorities.