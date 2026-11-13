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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong athletes commended by John Lee after 41-medal haul at Asian Para Games

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu officiated at a commendation ceremony on the morning of November 13 at Ma On Shan Sports Centre, presenting certificates of commendation to Hong Kong medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games. 

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The event, jointly organized by the government and the China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee, celebrated the territory's sporting accomplishments on the continental stage following a week of competition held from October 18 to 24.

Historic boccia display leads territory to 41 medals across 10 sports

Hong Kong sent a delegation of 80 athletes to compete across 10 sporting disciplines, including boccia, archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting, and tennis. The team secured a total of 41 medals, comprising 3 gold, 14 silver, and 24 bronze.

The delegation achieved its best-ever performance in boccia, claiming a record haul of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals. 

Lee said that the delegation had demonstrated the persevering and resilient spirit of Hong Kong on the competitive field, adding that the athletes' success was built upon the tireless guidance of the coaching staff and the dedicated contributions of medical support personnel.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, speaks at the Commendation Ceremony for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the 5th Asian Para Games today (November 13).
The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, speaks at the Commendation Ceremony for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the 5th Asian Para Games today (November 13).

Government expands direct funding and introduces senior squad tier

Lee stated that the administration remains fully committed to fostering para sports and continuously allocating resources to assist elite competitors. 

He highlighted that since April 2025, direct financial support for all elite athletes, including para-athletes, has been increased by 8.3 percent across the board.

In addition to direct cash subsidies, authorities have incorporated a dedicated Senior Squad tier into the elite classification for para-athletes. 

Lee noted that this structural addition provides a clearer, more sustainable training and advancement pathway for competitors aiming for regional and international tournaments.

The Hon Martin Liao, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club congratulates the boccia team (Photo 2) and para fencing team (Photo 3) on their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games.
The Hon Martin Liao, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club congratulates the boccia team (Photo 2) and para fencing team (Photo 3) on their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games.
The Hon Martin Liao, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club congratulates the boccia team (Photo 2) and para fencing team (Photo 3) on their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games.
The Hon Martin Liao, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club congratulates the boccia team (Photo 2) and para fencing team (Photo 3) on their outstanding achievements at the 5th Asian Para Games.

Dignitaries gather at Ma On Shan to honor athletes and support teams

The commendation ceremony brought together key government officials, community leaders, and sporting representatives. 

Prominent guests included Sun Shangwu, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, alongside China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee leaders including Honorary President Dr York Chow, President Jenny Fung, and Vice President Dr Jim Luk, who also served as Chef de Mission for the delegation.

Senior government officials in attendance included Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, Permanent Secretary Vivian Sum, Under Secretary Raistlin Lau, Acting Commissioner for Sports Jeanne Fung, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Manda Chan, and Deputy Director Cherie Yeung.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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