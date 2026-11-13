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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong carriers maintain flights despite global Microsoft outage disruptions

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Photo of AP
Photo of AP

Hong Kong's major passenger airlines confirmed that their flight schedules remained normal on November 13 following a widespread global disruption across Microsoft 365 cloud services, though carriers warned travelers of possible communication delays and back-office disruptions. 

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The technical glitch, which struck in the early morning hours, hindered core Microsoft applications, including Exchange Online, Teams, and the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant, prompting local airlines to initiate contingency arrangements to ensure passenger processing continued smoothly.

Cathay Pacific warns travelers of possible email notification delays

Cathay Pacific Airways confirmed that its overall flight operations continued without disruption despite the worldwide technical failure. 

The carrier explained that passengers utilizing Microsoft-hosted email services might encounter delays or fail to receive automated flight notification messages sent by the airline. 

To minimize passenger inconvenience, Cathay stated that electronic boarding passes were being distributed through alternate channels, including its proprietary mobile application and text messaging services, alongside standard email delivery.

The flag carrier advised outbound passengers to verify and update their contact information through the official Cathay Pacific website to ensure they receive critical travel notifications. 

Travelers were also encouraged to review live flight statuses via the website or mobile application prior to departing for Hong Kong International Airport. 

Cathay added that management is closely tracking the development of the IT disruption and has deployed comprehensive contingency measures to maintain operational continuity.

HK Express reports back-office hiccups while Greater Bay Airlines relies on text alerts

Budget carrier HK Express reported that while its scheduled passenger flights were unaffected, certain internal administrative and back-office operations had suffered technical disruptions linked to the outage. 

The airline urged passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than customary to allow sufficient time to complete check-in and baggage drop formalities.

Passengers were also advised to monitor the carrier's official website for real-time announcements and consult airport flight information display screens upon arrival.

Greater Bay Airlines likewise reported that all passenger services operated as scheduled throughout the disruption. 

The company noted that it would notify travelers of any itinerary adjustments through mobile text messages in addition to email, ensuring passengers receive timely alerts regardless of their email service provider. 

The carrier stated that it is keeping the situation under close review and will enact necessary operational safeguards to prevent disruptions to commercial air services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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