Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating

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Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand
22-07-2026 16:33 HKT
Cathay flight's tail struck runway during go-around, CAD demands report
10-07-2026 07:27 HKT
CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble
09-07-2026 01:36 HKT
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
05-07-2026 13:45 HKT
Cathay Pacific plans more aircraft orders across fleet, CEO says
08-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT