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Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Cathay Pacific flight bound for Jakarta returned to Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday evening after suspected engine overheating.

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Flight CX797, a Boeing 777-31H, departed Hong Kong at 7.05pm for Jakarta but turned back shortly after takeoff. The aircraft landed safely at Hong Kong airport about an hour later. Emergency crews were placed on standby.

Cathay Pacific flight diversion engine overheating

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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