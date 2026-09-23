Etihad flight diverts to HK after elderly passenger suffers suspected stroke

An Etihad Airways flight from Tokyo to Abu Dhabi diverted to Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night after an 81-year-old male passenger suffered a suspected acute stroke, delaying the flight's arrival by nearly four hours.

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Flight EY801, operated by an Airbus A380-800, departed Narita Airport around 6.24pm with about 500 passengers on board. While flying over mainland China near Wuhan, the passenger became unwell with suspected stroke symptoms. Crew notified the pilots, who decided to change course and divert to Hong Kong for immediate medical treatment.

Because the aircraft was on a long-haul route, it was likely still carrying significant fuel, and the pilots were concerned the plane's weight might exceed the maximum landing weight. The airport was asked to activate a partial standby, with fire engines and ambulances placed on standby.

The Airport Authority said the flight notified Hong Kong airport at about 9.50pm of the diversion and request for partial standby. The plane landed safely on the centre runway at about 10pm and taxied to a parking stand without incident. Fire and ambulance crews were waiting at the gate and provided first aid to the passenger before handing him over to medical personnel. His condition is unknown.

Etihad confirmed the diversion, saying the passenger was handed to local medical staff. The flight departed Hong Kong again at about 12.21am on Friday, arriving in Abu Dhabi about three hours and 58 minutes behind schedule.