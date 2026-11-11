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NEWS

Tourism leaders call for dynamic seasonal displays as iconic light show retires

NEWS
32 mins ago
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A Symphony of Lights will stage its final performance next Wednesday. (file photo)
A Symphony of Lights will stage its final performance next Wednesday. (file photo)

Tourism representatives are urging authorities to ensure the replacement of "A Symphony of Lights" helps boost the night-time economy, as the iconic performance will stage its final performance next Wednesday after 22 years.

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Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung said the show had played an important role in reviving tourism after the 2003 SARS outbreak. It had also become part of residents’ collective memory. A dignified farewell ceremony would reflect the changing times.

During the Budget 2024, the government said it would allocate around HK$350 million to the Hong Kong Tourism Board to revamp the show. Yiu said that although the original aim was to boost the night-time economy, light shows were evolving rapidly. Creating a larger-scale version would be challenging given the number of buildings involved and the considerable cost. 

Lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung advocated cost-effective, flexible light festivals with seasonal and festive themes to offer visitors fresh experiences.
Sara Leung Fong-yuen, a consultant with the Federation of Hong Kong Trade Unions in Tourism, welcomed the idea of distributing light installations across different districts.

Yiu advocated cost-effective, flexible light festivals with seasonal and festive themes to offer visitors fresh experiences. He suggested using lightweight LED strips to outline buildings in Wan Chai and Admiralty, including the Central Government Offices, the Legislative Council Complex and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. He said such installations could enhance the areas’ appeal while conserving energy and avoiding light pollution. 

He also called for further revitalization around Tsim Sha Tsui East, including closer cooperation with businesses to draw more pedestrians and visitors to the area. Light events could help attract visitors and support the night-time economy. 

Sara Leung Fong-yuen, a consultant with the Federation of Hong Kong Trade Unions in Tourism, welcomed the idea of distributing light installations across different districts to encourage visitors to spend in local communities. The tourism sector, she said, was shifting away from traditional large tour groups toward smaller groups and independent travelers.

She also suggested adding more local Hong Kong elements to Victoria Harbour, such as restoring and decorating retired fishing vessels to create a more dynamic, culturally distinctive harbor scene and enhance its appeal.

A Symphony of LightsPerry YiuSara Leungnight economy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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