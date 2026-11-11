Six Tsuen Wan schoolgirls filmed allegedly sharing e-cigarette in toilet

Six secondary schoolgirls in Tsuen Wan have been filmed allegedly sharing an e-cigarette in a school toilet, with one girl seen vaping while the others laughed and posed for the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A 20-second video circulating on social media showed several girls wearing the uniform of a Po Leung Kuk secondary school taking selfies inside a toilet cubicle.

One of the girls was seen holding what appeared to be an e-cigarette and exhaling vapor. After noticing the camera, she raised a V-sign, while the others laughed.

The post was captioned "Six people sharing a room for hotpot". The uploader later said in the comments that the video had been reposted from Snapchat last week, claiming that the six girls were sharing a single e-cigarette.

The video has attracted widespread attention online, receiving more than 5,000 reposts. Some netizens said they would email the Education Bureau and the school to lodge complaints and urge the authorities to address the incident.

Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College in Tsuen Wan confirmed that the girls in the video were its students.

The school said it was highly concerned about the incident and had met with the parents concerned to follow up on the matter.

It added that it was committed to nurturing students' good character and had established disciplinary and counselling mechanisms to provide appropriate support and guidance.