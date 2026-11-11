Expert calls for routine COVID-19 vaccination as next wave expected in 9 to 12 months

Hong Kong could see its next COVID-19 surge in 9 to 12 months, leading infectious disease expert Ivan Hung Fan-ngai warned, urging authorities to integrate COVID-19 vaccinations into routine public healthcare alongside annual flu shots.

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Speaking on a radio program, Hung, Chair Professor at the University of Hong Kong's Department of Medicine, noted that while the severity and duration of each peak have gradually declined as the virus weakens, high-risk groups still face significant risks of severe illness. These include individuals aged 65 and above, care home residents, patients aged 50 to 64 with chronic conditions, healthcare workers, and unvaccinated toddlers.

Ivan Hung

Addressing the low uptake rate for COVID-19 boosters, which currently stands at only about 1.4 percent among residents aged 50 and above, Hung attributed the weak demand to widespread public complacency.

He noted that many now view the virus as a mild cold, especially since most people have already been vaccinated or infected. He added that the current limited number of vaccination sites and the mandatory booking system have also caused inconvenience.

To boost coverage, Hung recommended that the government normalize COVID-19 vaccination arrangements by drawing on existing distribution frameworks for influenza and pneumococcal vaccines, allowing private clinics to offer walk-in inoculation services.