Charger fire at Mong Kok flat leaves three unwell, one in hospital

An overheated charger triggered a residential fire in Mong Kok this morning, sending three people to feel unwell and prompting the evacuation of 25 residents.

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The blaze broke out at 7.10am in an upper-floor flat at Wing Fook Building, 316-320 Reclamation Street. Firefighters deployed one water jet and one breathing apparatus team, extinguishing the fire by 7.39am.

A 24-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital, while another 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman declined hospital treatment after receiving first aid on-site. A total of 14 men and 11 women evacuated safely.

A primary school student living on the third floor recalled being terrified when firefighters rushed into her home, prompting her sister to help her and her brother flee. Police later lent her a windbreaker for warmth.

The building is currently encased in scaffolding and protective netting for renovation. Reclamation Street and Dundas Street were temporarily closed during the emergency response.



