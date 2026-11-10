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NEWS

Final lights for Victoria Harbour show after two decades

NEWS
11 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

“A Symphony of Lights,” the nightly Victoria Harbour light show that has run for more than two decades, is set to make its final curtain call next Wednesday, November 18, accompanied by a special fireworks display, according to sources.

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The government had already announced in this year’s Budget that the long-running attraction would be replaced by a new series of light-themed shows staged at different locations and times of the year.

Launched in January 2004, “A Symphony of Lights” became one of Hong Kong’s signature tourism attractions, illuminating buildings on both sides of Victoria Harbour with synchronized lights, lasers and music.

In November 2005, it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest permanent light and sound show.

The show underwent a major revamp in 2017, including a new musical score recorded by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

It was temporarily suspended by the Tourism Commission on September 9 this year and resumed on September 21.

Sources said the Hong Kong Tourism Board has since shifted more attention toward Hong Kong WinterFest and other event-driven tourism initiatives following the cancellation of a planned lighting project at The Peak.

Feedback gathered within the government and the HKTB indicated that large-scale events and seasonal attractions had become an increasingly important part of the city’s tourism strategy, the sources said.

They added that maintaining “A Symphony of Lights” as a nightly show involved substantial ongoing costs, while its appeal to repeat visitors had diminished over time.

The government therefore plans to retire the show and introduce more flexible light-based attractions that can be refreshed for different locations, festivals and seasons.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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