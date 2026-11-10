Lawmaker urges faster rail projects as Ta Kwu Ling university town expands

Lawmaker Yiu Ming has called on the government to accelerate railway projects in the Northern Metropolis following a proposal to nearly double the size of the planned university town in Ta Kwu Ling.

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Under the latest proposal, the overall development area would expand to about 250 hectares, while land designated for university campuses would increase from 40 hectares to 75 hectares.

Yiu said existing road infrastructure in Ta Kwu Ling was limited, with many routes relying on two-lane dual carriageways, and warned that the expanded university town would significantly increase commuter and vehicular traffic in the area.

He urged the government to expedite the Northern Link Eastern Extension and the Northeast New Territories Line to ensure transport infrastructure keeps pace with development.

Yiu said bringing forward the railway projects would support the development of the university campuses while giving prospective investors and businesses greater certainty over future transport connectivity.

Meanwhile, a Development Bureau document submitted to the district council showed that about seven hectares within the university town would be reserved for a second campus of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.

Yiu welcomed the proposal, saying a larger campus could allow the academy to provide more concert halls and performance venues while strengthening collaboration among academia, research and industry.