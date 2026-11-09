Filipino man found unconscious in Central, two compatriots arrested

A 41-year-old Filipino man was left unconscious after allegedly being assaulted by two compatriots in Central, with police arresting two men in connection with the case.

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Police received a report at around 9pm on Saturday (Nov 7) that a man had collapsed outside Connaught Place. Officers found him unconscious with head injuries and sent him to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

An investigation found that the victim had allegedly argued with two men before they punched and kicked him.

The Central District Crime Squad arrested two Filipino men, aged 44 and 52, on suspicion of assault in Kowloon City and Wan Chai on Sunday (Nov 8).

The victim, who holds a Hong Kong identity card, knew the two suspects, according to sources. One suspect holds a Hong Kong identity card, while the other holds a Recognizance, Form No. 8.

The dispute reportedly arose from a disagreement over their attitudes towards each other.

The two suspects remain in police custody for questioning.