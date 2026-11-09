Sandy Ridge data facility to lift HK computing power 36-fold after 2030: Sun Dong

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HK to launch $10b tech fund by year-end to drive innovation: Sun Dong
27-09-2026 15:43 HKT
Sun Dong vows to boost cybersecurity to drive 'AI+' development
17-09-2026 13:24 HKT
Govt to promote AI application in cybersecurity defense: Sun Dong
23-08-2026 17:27 HKT
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
08-07-2026 16:43 HKT
Sun Dong departs for Australia and New Zealand to boost bilateral I&T ties
21-06-2026 13:07 HKT
Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief
14-06-2026 14:28 HKT
HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong
29-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
08-11-2026 06:48 HKT