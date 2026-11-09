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NEWS

Sandy Ridge data facility to lift HK computing power 36-fold after 2030: Sun Dong

NEWS
58 mins ago
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The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, speaks at the Hong Kong International Computer Conference 2026
The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, speaks at the Hong Kong International Computer Conference 2026

The Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster is expected to bring a 36-fold increase in the city's computing power after 2030, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said on Monday.

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He made the remarks in a speech at the Hong Kong International Computer Conference, highlighting AI's impact on industries in Hong Kong and worldwide. 

Guided by the city’s first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address, he said the government is accelerating "industries for AI" and "AI for industries" initiatives to build lasting competitiveness and turn Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology center. 

As for the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, now under construction, Sun said it is expected to provide 180,000 petaflops of computing power after 2030 — a 36-fold increase over current capacity. 

The government has also injected an extra HK$1 billion into the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme to back frontier research using high-performance computing, he added.

He said the government aims to upskill the city's talent pool through the "AI for All" program, helping everyone from business professionals to the general public adopt AI tools.

To ensure safe and responsible AI development, Sun said the Digital Policy Office will require major departments to submit safety and ethics compliance declarations covering the AI technologies used in their public-facing projects. 

As part of its risk management, the government is also promoting industry-led governance frameworks and plans to issue safety-management guidelines for AI agents.

Sun DongSandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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