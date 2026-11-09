logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two complaints logged over Ferrari F40's near miss with Citybus in Repulse Bay

NEWS
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Online photo)
(Online photo)

Police are following up on two complaints after a Ferrari F40 and a Citybus nearly collided in Repulse Bay on Saturday evening. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident took place around 7pm near The Repulse Bay, where dashcam footage shows the supercar pulling out from a side road onto Repulse Bay Road as a Citybus approached. 

The Citybus captain had to brake hard to avoid a side-on crash. The bus's abrupt halt sent passengers on the lower deck lurching forward, some losing their footing. 

The footage ends with the Ferrari driving off, and the near miss has since sparked heated debate over the driver's conduct. 

In response, Citybus said the captain of the Route 973 bus heading toward Stanley stopped immediately when a vehicle suddenly pulled out from a give-way junction around 7pm on Saturday. 

The company confirmed no injuries were reported and voiced serious concern about driving behavior that endangers drivers and passengers. It stressed that road safety depends on all road users. 

Speaking to media inquiries, police said it received two reports a day after the incident and classified the case as a traffic complaint. It has referred the case to the Hong Kong Island Traffic Department's investigation and support division for further investigation.

Ferrari F40Repulse Bay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Ferrari F40 pulls out in front of Citybus in Repulse Bay, passengers thrown forward
NEWS
08-11-2026 04:27 HKT
Agile Group's Chen family sells Repulse Bay luxury home for HK$1.24b
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:42 HKT
Elderly woman, 86, drowns at Repulse Bay beach
NEWS
14-05-2026 01:57 HKT
Emergency repairs underway as power outage hits over 200 households in Repulse Bay
NEWS
09-09-2025 18:41 HKT
The Peninsula Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui. SING TAO
Uncertain but hopeful outlook for Peninsula Hotels operator
FINANCE
07-05-2025 15:33 HKT
Filipino man found unconscious in Central, two compatriots arrested
NEWS
23 mins ago
Abby Choi (left) and her former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit
Abby Choi’s ex-brother-in-law tells court they shared a sibling-like bond
NEWS
2 hours ago
The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, speaks at the Hong Kong International Computer Conference 2026
Sandy Ridge data facility to lift HK computing power 36-fold after 2030: Sun Dong
NEWS
2 hours ago
The Parade of Floats showcases young performers parading through the streets of Cheung Chau.
Proposed Bun Festival exhibition hall aims to boost Cheung Chau tourism
NEWS
3 hours ago
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Citybus in North Point
NEWS
4 hours ago
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
20 hours ago
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
08-11-2026 06:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Huang admits affair as Nvidia probes foreign intel targeting
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.