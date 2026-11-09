Two complaints logged over Ferrari F40's near miss with Citybus in Repulse Bay

Police are following up on two complaints after a Ferrari F40 and a Citybus nearly collided in Repulse Bay on Saturday evening.

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The incident took place around 7pm near The Repulse Bay, where dashcam footage shows the supercar pulling out from a side road onto Repulse Bay Road as a Citybus approached.

The Citybus captain had to brake hard to avoid a side-on crash. The bus's abrupt halt sent passengers on the lower deck lurching forward, some losing their footing.

The footage ends with the Ferrari driving off, and the near miss has since sparked heated debate over the driver's conduct.

In response, Citybus said the captain of the Route 973 bus heading toward Stanley stopped immediately when a vehicle suddenly pulled out from a give-way junction around 7pm on Saturday.

The company confirmed no injuries were reported and voiced serious concern about driving behavior that endangers drivers and passengers. It stressed that road safety depends on all road users.

Speaking to media inquiries, police said it received two reports a day after the incident and classified the case as a traffic complaint. It has referred the case to the Hong Kong Island Traffic Department's investigation and support division for further investigation.