Agile Group's Chen family sells Repulse Bay luxury home for HK$1.24b

The family of Agile Group (3383) chairman and president Chen Zhuolin, has sold a luxury residential building in Hong Kong's Repulse Bay for HK$1.24 billion, setting a new record for the highest single project transaction price this year.

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This four-story building at 39 South Bay Road features four multi-level units, with a total gross floor area of around 13,000 square feet, translating to a price of around HK$95,000 per sq ft.

The Chen family purchased the site in 2011 for nearly HK$500 million and initially developed it into four houses. In 2019, they applied to redevelop the property to a four-story building containing four units.