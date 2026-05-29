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CHINA

China expects El Nino weather effects to peak in autumn and winter

CHINA
58 mins ago
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A drone view of Anxi village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China May 24, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS/File Photo
A drone view of Anxi village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China May 24, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS/File Photo

China expects El Niño weather effects to peak in autumn and winter this year, before weakening in spring next year, China's National Climate Centre said on Friday.

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Sea surface temperatures in the equatorial central and eastern Pacific have entered an El Niño state, and will develop into a moderate or higher intensity El Niño event in summer and autumn before peaking in autumn and winter, the Climate Centre's deputy director, Gao Rong, told reporters.

"The probability of strong El Niño events is increasing, and it is expected to weaken next spring."

El Niño is a natural weather pattern linked to a warming of the central and eastern Pacific, bringing heavier rainfall to the Pacific coast of the Americas. In the Western Pacific, the shift can disrupt the East Asian monsoon, raising the odds of flooding in southern China and drought in other Chinese regions.

Reuters

ChinaEl Ninoweather effectspeakautumnwinter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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