China expects El Nino weather effects to peak in autumn and winter

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China's Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete handover
28-05-2026 12:50 HKT
China's auto industry is unlikely to return to 'golden era', NIO CEO says
28-05-2026 11:51 HKT
China launches up to US$885 million green bond sale, term sheet shows
28-05-2026 11:15 HKT
Chinese coking coal rebounds as supply concerns resurface
28-05-2026 11:00 HKT
Frugal and more online: smarter spenders rewrite luxury's China dream
27-05-2026 20:33 HKT
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
28-05-2026 13:01 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT