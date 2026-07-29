Mainland enterprises eye HK as springboard to ASEAN markets

Mainland enterprises are actively expanding overseas, with a particular focus on ASEAN markets, driving up the demands for financing, technology and professional services in Hong Kong, a new Hong Kong Trade Development Council survey showed.

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The new research showed that 91 percent of 2,015 surveyed Mainland enterprises plan to develop business in ASEAN, with 83 percent interested in using Hong Kong's professional services to support their regional development.

“This reinforces our city's role as a superconnector and super value-adder facilitating opportunities for enterprises across ASEAN and beyond," said Bruce Pang Ming, Director of HKTDC Research.

Among the ASEAN countries, Malaysia has emerged as one of the region's key destinations for business development and investment for Mainland enterprises.

“Companies are not only looking to expand their sales networks, but also establishing regional supply chains, investing in higher value-added activities and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors, such as AI, semiconductors and new energy,” said Pang.

The council attributes Malaysia’s popularity among Mainland firms to the country’s young workforce, strong domestic consumption, and a 20 percent ethnic Chinese population.

Bilateral trade between Hong Kong and Malaysia has soared over recent years, with Hong Kong being Malaysia’s second largest investor after Singapore, with a cumulative foreign direct investment of US$34.8 billion (HK$272.95 billion) by the end of 2025.

The HKTDC will bring its flagship overseas promotional event, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, to Kuala Lumpur on 11 August.